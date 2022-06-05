BLM Protester Shot in Eye With Rubber Bullet Files Federal Lawsuit Against Florida Police

A demonstrator who participated in a Fort Lauderdale protest for the unjust killing of George Floyd in 2020 is in search of financial damages from Florida police after sustaining an eye fixed harm from a rubber bullet, in accordance with a May 31 federal lawsuit filing, reviews the Associated Press.
LaToya Ratlieff, 36, was struck within the eye with a rubber bullet that Fort Lauderdale police shot into the gang of protesters on Might 30, 2020. Because of this, the town of Fort Lauderdale, Detective Eliezer Ramos — who shot the rubber bullet — and 5 different officers have been named within the lawsuit that claims violation of her civil rights.
Ratlieff suffered a damaged proper eye socket, nerve harm to her eye, and a 20-stitch laceration that has since left a scar on her brow. This all occurred as Ratlieff was choking on tear fuel that had been shot into the gang by police, as seen in a witness video.
Per her attorneys, the lady has additionally been struggling migraines and psychological trauma.
The rubber bullet in query might be lethal if shot immediately on the head or chest, which police have been documented doing throughout the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.
“Two years in the past, I got here to Fort Lauderdale to lift my voice towards police brutality. At present, I return to do the exact same,” Ratlieff mentioned in a press release learn by her attorneys at a information convention exterior Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on Thursday. “I’ve each cause to consider that if the identical circumstances have been repeated as we speak, the danger of somebody changing into the victims of brutality by the hands of the Fort Lauderdale Police Division are as excessive as they’ve ever been.”
In December, Ramos was cleared of any crime following an inner police division investigation, per the outlet. In accordance with the detective, he was not aiming at Ratlieff however at a person who’d hurled a tear fuel canister again at them and she or he simply bought in the best way. Moreover, then-Commissioner Ben Sorensen apologized to Ratlieff.
“To open hearth on Americans who’re asking you to cease utilizing violence towards them — there isn’t a excuse for that,” mentioned Stuart Ratzan, Ratlieff’s lead trial lawyer.