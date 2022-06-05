MLB Sports

Blue Jays’ Moreno Rises Even Higher in MLB Pipeline’s Latest Prospect Rankings

June 4, 2022
Gabriel Moreno’s inventory retains rising.

The 22-year-old catcher is already the Blue Jays’ high prospect, and now he’s shot up the record to grow to be the fourth greatest prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline’s latest rankings. Moreno was initially seventh in MLB Pipeline’s rating to start the season.

Whereas the order of the record has been readjusted because of some prospects reaching the large leagues, Moreno has nonetheless earned a slight bump within the rankings. By means of 26 video games with Triple A Buffalo, Moreno is slashing .347/.407/.459 with 22 runs pushed in. The facility is regularly kicking in, because the Venezuelan has eight doubles already and linked on his first dwelling run of the season on Might 21.





