Blue Jays’ Moreno Rises Even Higher in MLB Pipeline’s Latest Prospect Rankings

Gabriel Moreno’s inventory retains rising.

The 22-year-old catcher is already the Blue Jays’ high prospect, and now he’s shot up the record to grow to be the fourth greatest prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline’s latest rankings. Moreno was initially seventh in MLB Pipeline’s rating to start the season.

Whereas the order of the record has been readjusted because of some prospects reaching the large leagues, Moreno has nonetheless earned a slight bump within the rankings. By means of 26 video games with Triple A Buffalo, Moreno is slashing .347/.407/.459 with 22 runs pushed in. The facility is regularly kicking in, because the Venezuelan has eight doubles already and linked on his first dwelling run of the season on Might 21.

Scroll to Proceed

There’s by no means been a doubt about how the bat performs on the subsequent degree. Proper now, it’s about fine-tuning Moreno’s protection for when he ultimately joins Toronto, although the baseball IQ is there.

“There’s nonetheless alternative for him to proceed to develop as a frontrunner and as a game-caller. … He is a major-league participant, and [we] need him to be a giant a part of our success right here offensively. So far as the experiences that we’re listening to, he is been superior,” Jays basic supervisor Ross Atkins mentioned in the course of the membership’s final homestand.

Infielders Orelvis Martinez (.220/.289/.545, 12 HRs, in 33 Double A video games) and Jordan Groshans (.356/.452/.407 in 18 Triple A video games) acquired slight bumps, shifting from 35 to 31 and 77 to 75, respectively. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman stays the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.