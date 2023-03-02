Bo Wininger Named to Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Former Oklahoma State standout Bo Wininger has been named as a member of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame’s magnificence of 2023. He is joined by means of Stacy Prammanasudh, Ron Streck, Mike Hughett and Morri Rose.



The 5 will likely be inducted (Wininger posthumously) on Nov. 12 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.



Wininger was once one of probably the most prolific PGA Tour winners ever from Oklahoma. He was once a really perfect herbal athlete who performed each soccer and basketball in Guthrie after which served within the United States Naval Air Corps all the way through World War II.





Upon his discharge, Wininger went to OSU to play golfing for mythical trainer Labron Harris Sr., who based this system in 1947. Wininger lettered in 1947-50, and led the group to NCAA finishes of 5th, 5th, 6th and thirteenth. He gained the Missouri Valley Conference person championship in 1949 and 1950 and Oklahoma A&M gained the convention championship all 4 years.



Wininger went east after commencement, touchdown a task at Atlantic City Country Club in 1952. He joined the PGA Tour in 1953.



In 1955, Wininger broke thru with victories within the Baton Rouge Open and the Hot Springs Open. He gained once more in 1956 prior to leaving the excursion and its minimum payouts for personal industry, however joined once more within the early Sixties and promptly gained 3 extra occasions briefly order. He gained the Greater New Orleans Open and the Carling Open in 1962 after which repeated as champ in 1963 in New Orleans.



Wininger then authorised a task directing golfing operations in Las Vegas at The Desert Inn, house of the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions. He gave courses to prime rollers and Rat Pack individuals, hobnobbed with the celebrities and seemed in an episode of “I Love Lucy.”



When Howard Hughes purchased the Desert Inn in 1966, he stopped the apply of internet hosting the Tournament of Champions. Wininger returned to Oklahoma and labored for a short while within the oil industry prior to struggling a stroke in November 1967 and passing away the next month at age 45.



