Bob Lee, slain Cash App founder, died from multiple stab wounds, medical examiner rules

Bob Lee, the Cash App founder who was killed last month in San Francisco, died from multiple stab wounds, the city’s medical examiner determined.

Lee suffered three stab wounds, two to the left side of his chest and one to his right hip, the report obtained by CBS News said. One of the stab wounds went into part of his lung and the right ventricle, according to the report.

Ketamine, cocaine and cocaethylene — a substance that is produced by concurrent use of alcohol and cocaine, according to the National Institutes of Health — were also detected, although the amounts were not given in the medical examiner’s report.

Nima Momeni, 38, was arrested and charged with Lee’s murder about a week and a half after the April 4 stabbing.

Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee after an argument about Momeni’s sister, according to court documents obtained by CBS News last month.





Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee.

Jeff Chiu / AP



A witness told police that prior to the stabbing, Momeni questioned Lee about whether his sister, Khazar Elyassnia, was “doing drugs or anything inappropriate,” the district attorney’s office wrote in a motion to deny Momeni bail. The witness said Lee told Momeni that nothing inappropriate had happened, according to the motion.

The witness, who was not identified, said that they, Lee and Elyassnia, had been drinking at an apartment on Mission Street in San Francisco before the argument, according to the motion. Lee and the witness eventually left. They invited Elyassnia to join them, but she declined, the court document states.

Lee was later found in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood bleeding profusely at approximately 2:35 a.m. Police later found texts from Elyassnia on Lee’s phone, expressing concern for his wellbeing, according to the district attorney.

“Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause [I] know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you,” she wrote, according to the motion, adding, “And thank you for being such as classy man handling it with class.”

Prosecutors wrote in the motion that Momeni had a “direct and clear intent to kill” Lee, and it “was a planned and deliberate attack.”

Momeni made his first court appearance April 14, CBS Bay Area reported. Elyassnia, her husband Dino Elyassnia, and two other family members were in attendance in the front row, according to CBS Bay Area.

He is due back in court Tuesday for his arraignment. His attorney, Paula Canny, told CBS News prior to publication that she had not yet seen the medical examiner’s report.

— Cara Tabachnick and Kerry Breen contributed reporting