Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
“Well it’s hard to say,” Stoops said this week on 94.7 FM’s The Ref Show. “(I’m) disappointed like everybody. And like the team is and staff is. You know, we like Brent said, have to improve and get better. That’s what our mission is: To continue to improve on what we are doing and move forward.”
The loss to Texas marked the Sooners’ third-straight loss, with the prior two coming at dwelling towards Kansas State and towards TCU. Oklahoma (3-3) hosts No. 19 Kansas (5-1) Saturday and goals to discover a imaginative and prescient ahead.
“I think as much as anything, and you started off with it, you were without your quarterback (against Texas),” Stoops mentioned of the place Oklahoma goes from right here. “That makes the dynamic robust to overcome. Hopefully Dillon shall be again this week, and if he’s, I feel it can make an enormous distinction. That’s it. But (Dillon Gabriel) additionally wants assist. We want to have the opportunity to run the soccer, you recognize, in conventional methods as effectively. Hopefully the road will hold coming collectively because the yr progresses as effectively.
“Defensively, we’ve got to be able to as much as anything — the run game is where everything begins defensively. We have to do a better job stopping the run game. And then we have to be able to convert on third down (offensively), which has hurt us in some other games.”
As for the query if Gabriel will play or not, the Sooners quarterback stays in concussion protocol. However, he met with the media earlier this week.
“For sure,” Gabriel mentioned if he has a imaginative and prescient when he will get out of concussion protocol, through OUInsider. “Having a good Tuesday and Wednesday, just because those are our hard days. Continue to talk with the trainers. But like I said, I feel really good and me being out here on a Monday is very positive news for me. And I feel really good. So, I’ve just got to keep stacking days.”
In 5 video games main up to the blowout in the Red River Showdown, Gabriel accomplished 63.9% of his passes for 1,215 yards and threw 11 touchdowns to no interceptions. He added 126 dashing yards and two scores in that division.
Oklahoma and Kansas kickoff Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
OUInsider’s Joey Helmer contributed to this report.
