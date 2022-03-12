Bobby Wagner free agency 2022: Cowboys express interest in signing perennial All-Pro at behest of Dan Quinn

Bobby Wagner will not be unemployed for lengthy. Having been unceremoniously launched by the Seattle Seahawks days forward of 2022 NFL free company, the transfer despatched shockwaves all through the league and basic managers clamoring to get Wagner and his agent on the telephone. One such workforce is the Dallas Cowboys, who’ve now formally reached out to the six-time All-Professional linebacker and expressed curiosity in including him to the roster — sources inform CBS Sports activities — a transfer pushed largely by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

A participant listed atop CBS Sports activities’ checklist of 5 the Cowboys should take into account, it is sensible they’d no less than really feel him out.

Quinn coached Wagner as a part of the famed Legion of Increase in Seattle and has all the time been complimentary of the eight-time Professional Bowler, at one level labeling him the perfect linebacker he is ever coached. So as soon as Wagner grew to become obtainable, Quinn started pounding the desk to get a shot at touchdown him, and the Cowboys have no less than obliged by means of contacting the longer term Corridor of Famer with hopes of aligning him beside former first-round choose and first-year sensation Micah Parsons.

The plain hurdle right here, which must be of no shock to anybody, is compensation. The entrance workplace in Dallas has perennially been antagonistic to spending high greenback in free company, and that at occasions extends to their very own in-house and/or homegrown expertise. They’ve not too long ago been within the headlines for entertaining commerce calls (and probably a launch) of four-time Professional Bowl receiver Amari Cooper and after having requested star move rusher DeMarcus Lawrence to take a pay minimize, of which he refused.

Please test the opt-in field to acknowledge that you just wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Control your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



They’ve since restructured the contracts on each quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive lineman Zack Martin, releasing up roughly $15 million within the course of, however whereas they’re transferring in the appropriate course, there’s nonetheless lots of work to be executed to not solely get additional into the inexperienced; however to additionally have the ability to make a palatable supply to Wagner, a participant anticipated to command massive cash in a possible bidding conflict for his providers.

Having efficiently retained Quinn after a number of interviews for head coach positions across the league, the 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Yr has a giant ask, nevertheless it’s the appropriate one, and all of the Cowboys should do is cease sitting on their pockets and pretending the cap is the issue — when the precise drawback just isn’t understanding learn how to therapeutic massage it correctly.