Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, turns 31 years old

A canine named Bobi from Portugal just lately celebrated his thirty first birthday, turning into the world’s oldest canine. Guinness World Records showed Bobi’s document previous this 12 months. His circle of relatives threw him a celebration in the village of Conqueiros, the place he has lived his complete existence. According to his proprietor, Leonel Costa, the birthday celebration was once a conventional Portuguese celebration attended through over 100 other folks from round the international.





Bobi, a Portuguese canine who’s the world’s oldest canine, at his house in Conqueiros, Leiria on February 12, 2023.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP by means of Getty Images



Guests at the celebration loved native meats and fish, whilst Bobi was once given an extra portion of his favourite human meals. Despite being in excellent well being, Costa expressed worry about Bobi’s psychological and bodily well-being after assembly such a lot of vacationers and reporters who’ve come to peer him damage the document. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed recognized for safeguarding farm animals, with a median lifespan of 12 to fourteen years. Costa believes Bobi’s serene surroundings has contributed to his lengthy existence.