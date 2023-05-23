Bobrovsky gets shutout, Panthers top Hurricanes 1-0 for 3-0 lead in East final – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Florida Panthers secured a 1-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final on Monday evening, shifting them nearer to a sensational travel to the Stanley Cup Final. Sergei Bobrovsky was once in remarkable shape, handing over his first playoff shutout, whilst Sam Reinhart netted a power-play objective halfway via the second one duration. The Panthers, who have not reached the Stanley Cup Final since 1996, now lead the sequence 3-0 and will clinch the Eastern Conference identify with a win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Reinhart’s objective was once assisted by means of Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, and marked Florida’s 2nd victory from a 3-0 sequence lead. If the Panthers safe every other win, they’re going to sign up for the 200 groups that experience prior to now received after racking up a 3-0 sequence lead.

However, it wasn’t an ideal evening for Florida, who misplaced captain Aleksander Barkov because of a lower-body damage in the primary duration. Bobrovsky compensated for Barkov’s absence together with his outstanding saves, making 32 stops in his 58th playoff get started.

Frederik Andersen stopped 16 photographs for a determined Carolina facet, who pulled their goaltender with 3:22 left at the clock in a bid to web the equalizing objective however failed to check Bobrovsky.

It was once a historical evening for the Panthers, who performed their first-ever East final recreation in their present area. Brooks Koepka, who had simply been topped PGA champion, was once provide on the recreation, drawing large applause from the group. The win was once the group’s 2nd in this season with greater than 100 video games, having performed 98 thus far.

There had been 13 classes and 261 mins, 38 seconds of hockey in the sequence thus far, and neither group has led by means of a couple of objective at any given second.

