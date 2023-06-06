The bodies of three men who were missing after an apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, have been found. It’s believed that no other individuals are still missing. Stay up to date with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.
Bodies of 3 missing men recovered from collapsed building in Iowa
