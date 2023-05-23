Body found east of Lubbock, Texas ‘possibly’ related to missing teen Lakaria Moore, LPD said

A lady’s frame used to be came upon within the 1200 block of FM 1729 on Monday, in accordance to a photojournalist from The whole thingLubbock.com. The Lubbock Police Department has said that the girl is “possibly” hooked up to a missing particular person investigation.

At 9:03 p.m. on Sunday, officials have been known as to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue relating to a missing particular person. LPD believes that Lakaria Moore, 18, used to be in danger.

On Monday, police found a automobile hooked up to the incident. In a press free up, LPD said, “METRO, along with other investigators, responded to the area and located the body of a deceased female possibly related to the investigation.”

A photojournalist came upon an extra crime scene close to East fifth Street and Walnut Avenue. The LPD entrance table didn’t have any information to be had.

As of now, no arrests were made in reference to the case and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been requested to name Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.

This tale remains to be growing, and updates can also be found on The whole thingLubbock.com.