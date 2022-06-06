Body found in home of Florida woman missing since 2020 – FOX13 News Memphis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating after a physique was discovered contained within the house of a girl who was first reported lacking in 2020.

Investigators have been often called to the Tallahassee house on Friday afternoon for a suspicious lack of life, WCTV reported.

In a news launch, the Tallahassee Police Division said it was working with the medical skilled’s office to search out out every the identification and set off of lack of life. A spokesperson suggested WCTV that the physique was so badly decomposed that DNA analysis must be completed to find out the physique.

The house the place the physique was discovered had as quickly as belonged to Avis Anderson, WFSU reported.

Avis Anderson was reported lacking in Oct. 2020, after neighbors remaining reported seeing her near her house on Sept. 30, in accordance with the lacking people report from the Tallahassee Police Division.

The house the place Anderson had lived was currently purchased at public sale and was being cleaned out, a member of the household suggested WCTV.

A WCTV reporter visiting Anderson’s house in 2020 well-known the doorway door ajar and unopened packages on the stoop. Neighbors and family suggested the station on the time that cadaver canine had been launched in to go searching the house.

