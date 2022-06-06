Body found in home of Florida woman missing since 2020 – FOX13 News Memphis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating after a physique was discovered inside the house of a lady who was first reported lacking in 2020.
>> Learn extra trending information
Investigators had been known as to the Tallahassee residence on Friday afternoon for a suspicious dying, WCTV reported.
In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Division stated it was working with the medical expert’s workplace to find out each the identification and reason behind dying. A spokesperson informed WCTV that the physique was so badly decomposed that DNA evaluation would have to be executed to determine the physique.
The home the place the physique was discovered had as soon as belonged to Avis Anderson, WFSU reported.
Avis Anderson was reported lacking in Oct. 2020, after neighbors final reported seeing her close to her residence on Sept. 30, in keeping with the lacking individuals report from the Tallahassee Police Division.
The house the place Anderson had lived was not too long ago offered at public sale and was being cleaned out, a member of the family informed WCTV.
A WCTV reporter visiting Anderson’s residence in 2020 famous the entrance door ajar and unopened packages on the stoop. Neighbors and household informed the station on the time that cadaver canines had been introduced in to go looking the house.
©2022 Cox Media Group