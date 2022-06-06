Body found in home of Florida woman missing since 2020 – FOX23 News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating after a physique was discovered contained within the dwelling of a girl who was first reported lacking in 2020.

Investigators had been known as to the Tallahassee dwelling on Friday afternoon for a suspicious demise, WCTV reported.

In a news launch, the Tallahassee Police Division said it was working with the well being employee’s office to seek out out every the id and set off of demise. A spokesperson instructed WCTV that the physique was so badly decomposed that DNA analysis must be completed to find out the physique.

The house the place the physique was discovered had as quickly as belonged to Avis Anderson, WFSU reported.

Avis Anderson was reported lacking in Oct. 2020, after neighbors remaining reported seeing her near her dwelling on Sept. 30, based mostly on the lacking people report from the Tallahassee Police Division.

The house the place Anderson had lived was recently purchased at public sale and was being cleaned out, a member of the household instructed WCTV.

A WCTV reporter visiting Anderson’s dwelling in 2020 well-known the doorway door ajar and unopened packages on the stoop. Neighbors and family instructed the station on the time that cadaver canines had been launched in to go searching the house.

