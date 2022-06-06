Body found in home of Florida woman missing since 2020 – FOX23 News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating after a body was found inside the home of a woman who was first reported missing in 2020.
Investigators were called to the Tallahassee home on Friday afternoon for a suspicious death, WCTV reported.
In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department said it was working with the medical examiner’s office to determine both the identity and cause of death. A spokesperson told WCTV that the body was so badly decomposed that DNA analysis would need to be done to identify the body.
The house where the body was found had once belonged to Avis Anderson, WFSU reported.
Avis Anderson was reported missing in Oct. 2020, after neighbors last reported seeing her near her home on Sept. 30, according to the missing persons report from the Tallahassee Police Department.
The home where Anderson had lived was recently sold at auction and was being cleaned out, a family member told WCTV.
A WCTV reporter visiting Anderson’s home in 2020 noted the front door ajar and unopened packages on the stoop. Neighbors and family told the station at the time that cadaver dogs had been brought in to search the home.
