Officials imagine that they’ve found the frame of Bradley Gillespie, a convicted murderer who escaped from an Ohio prison, in the Ohio River close to Henderson, Kentucky. Gillespie was once reported lacking in conjunction with every other inmate, James Lee, who was once captured on Wednesday morning. The frame was once recovered close to the final recognized location of Gillespie and an post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.

A boater found the frame in the river and straight away alerted the police. According to officers, the frame gave the impression to were in the water for 5 days.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Ohio State Highway Patrol mentioned that Gillespie and Lee have been final noticed on prison surveillance cameras on Monday morning. Lee was once found to be lacking throughout an inmate rely on Tuesday morning on the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio. It was once later came upon that Gillespie was once long gone as smartly.

Early on Wednesday morning, the police in Henderson, Kentucky, noticed a stolen car believed to were utilized by the 2 males. Officers attempted pulling the car over, but it surely sped away and crashed. Gillespie and Lee fled on foot, and Lee was once captured.

Gillespie have been in the Ohio prison since past due 2016, in accordance to the state correction division. Lee was once admitted to the prison in 2021 after being convicted of more than a few crimes, together with breaking and coming into, housebreaking, and safecracking.

