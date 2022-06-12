Body of Missing Bradenton Florida Woman Stephanie Shenefield Found in a Ditch, Six Days Later

A pair strolling their canine Thursday night discovered the physique of a Bradenton lady in a drainage ditch six days after she went lacking.

Stephanie Shenefield, 38, was final seen on June 3. Her mom reported her lacking to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, launching a lacking individual’s investigation, Sheriff Rick Wells advised reporters Friday.

Wells stated household advised deputies this conduct was out of character for Shenefield, who hadn’t been in contact with anybody.

After looking out her laptop computer, Wells stated detectives discovered Shenefield had taken an Uber to the house of William Redden, whose relationship to Shenefield continues to be below investigation, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Redden claimed initially to not know the place she had went after she came visiting at 1 a.m.

Video surveillance footage, nonetheless, advised a totally different story. Redden appeared to wrap her physique in a sheet and drag Shenefield’s physique by way of his home and into his automotive round 12:20 p.m.

“Sometime during the night, Stephanie dies inside that residence. We do not know the cause of death,” Wells stated. “But what we do is that William Redden does not nothing about it. He doesn’t call 911. He doesn’t call authorities. He doesn’t call anyone.”

Wells stated the physique was badly decomposed and took a whereas to establish.

Redden was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm as a result of absence of a serial quantity. He’s at the moment in the Manatee County Jail on an $108,000 bond.

Shenefield’s pal of 10 years, Jennifer Massrock, advised Spectrum News she went numb after hearing the news.

“He deserves whatever he gets,” Massrock stated. “We’re going to get justice for Stephanie.”