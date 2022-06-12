Body of Missing Florida Woman Found in a Palmetto Ditch, Six Days Later

by way of Manatee Sheriff’s Office

A pair strolling their canines Thursday night discovered the physique of a Bradenton girl in a drainage ditch six days after she went lacking.

Stephanie Shenefield, 38, was final seen on June 3. Her mom reported her lacking to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, launching a lacking particular person’s investigation, Sheriff Rick Wells informed reporters Friday.

Wells mentioned household informed deputies this conduct was out of character for Shenefield, who hadn’t been in contact with anybody.

After looking her laptop computer, Wells mentioned detectives discovered Shenefield had taken an Uber to the house of William Redden, whose relationship to Shenefield continues to be underneath investigation, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Redden claimed initially to not know the place she had went after she came visiting at 1 a.m.

Video surveillance footage, nevertheless, informed a totally different story. Redden appeared to wrap her physique in a sheet and drag Shenefield’s physique by his home and into his automotive round 12:20 p.m.

“Sometime during the night, Stephanie dies inside that residence. We do not know the cause of death,” Wells mentioned. “But what we do is that William Redden does not nothing about it. He doesn’t call 911. He doesn’t call authorities. He doesn’t call anyone.”

Wells mentioned the physique was badly decomposed and took a whereas to establish.

Redden was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm as a result of absence of a serial quantity. He’s at the moment in the Manatee County Jail on an $108,000 bond.

Shenefield’s pal of 10 years, Jennifer Massrock, informed Spectrum News she went numb after hearing the news.

“He deserves whatever he gets,” Massrock mentioned. “We’re going to get justice for Stephanie.”

