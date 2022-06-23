Body of missing Nevada woman found after kidnapping

Investigators in northern Nevada have located the stays of Naomi Irion, officers introduced.

The 18-year-old was kidnapped from a Walmart parking zone on March 12.

Following a tip, investigators went to a distant space of a neighboring county on Tuesday and situated a potential gravesite, police mentioned. The physique of an “adult Caucasian female” was recovered from that website.

The physique was transported to a Medical Examiner’s Office the place an post-mortem was carried out and on Wednesday the stays had been confirmed to be these of Naomi Irion, in accordance with officers.

Sheriff’s officers mentioned they may not launch any further information as a result of their investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” Lyon County officers mentioned.

A suspect in Irion’s disappearance, since recognized as 41-year-old Troy Driver, was arrested March 25 on kidnapping expenses. Driver appeared in courtroom on Wednesday and a decide set his bond at $750,000.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Photos present Naomi Irion the morning she was final seen.

Irion had not been seen or heard from since her March 12 disappearance. Her automobile was situated on March 15 together with proof investigators mentioned advised against the law had been dedicated.

Churchill County abuts Nye County to the east and is house to Fallon, the place Driver is from. Irion disappeared from Fernley, a small metropolis in Lyon County, roughly 30 miles east of Reno.

This story was initially revealed by KTVN in Las Vegas, Nevada.