Body of missing Texas City woman found in submerged vehicle in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas – The Texas City Police Department introduced that the frame of Katherine Elizabeth Gannon, a 43-year-old woman from Texas City who was once reported missing on April 20, was once found on Monday submerged in a vehicle in La Marque.

The police have been contacted through Texas Equusearch round 4:51 p.m. relating to a vehicle submerged underwater in the 1300 block of Century Boulevard in which they believed to be hooked up to a missing individual’s case. Members of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team have been quickly referred to as in to lend a hand with the restoration of the vehicle. Once the vehicle was once retrieved from the water, a frame was once came upon inside of, in line with the Texas City Police Department.

In a press observation, the investigators said that the frame was once preliminarily recognized as Gannon through distinguishing marks on her frame that have been in line with descriptions equipped through a circle of relatives member. However, officials stated that there’s an ongoing investigation pending the consequences of an post-mortem.

Texas Equusearch additionally steered that whilst the use of sonar apparatus to seek for Gannon’s vehicle in the water, different cars have been situated, which police are these days running in session with Galveston County sheriffs to spot.

