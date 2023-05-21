Body of pedestrian discovered on Monterey Park street.

On Saturday, an individual was discovered deceased on a busy Monterey Park road, prompting a police investigation.

The Monterey Park police department received reports of a person lying in the middle of Atlantic Boulevard near the 60 Freeway overpass around 1:36 a.m., according to sources.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered that the pedestrian was unresponsive and declared dead. Investigators believe that the victim was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The victim’s identity or gender has yet to be disclosed. The investigation is still ongoing, and no suspect description is available.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Monterey Park police at 626-307-1200.