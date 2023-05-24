Bodycam video shows Georgia deputies arresting 3 armed robbers as boy exits getaway car – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





Bodycam photos has been launched following the arrest of 3 males who allegedly performed an armed theft in Georgia. The Spalding County deputies responding to a decision that a motive force of an armoured car on the Ross retailer in Griffin were held up on 15 May, stuck up with the suspects’ automobile and apprehended them. The $365,000 stolen within the heist was once recovered, however deputies had been stunned to discover a four-year-old boy within the car. The kid was once taken into care and later launched to a circle of relatives member, even if his connection to the suspects is unclear. The males may just face further fees.

The complete incident was once witnessed through a former officer who adopted the suspects’ car and known as 911. The bodycam photos shows the 3 suspects being taken into custody, whilst the officer again and again instructs them to stroll backwards with their palms up. As probably the most males is arrested, the kid is observed working from the car and immediately into the palms of probably the most deputies.

The names of the 3 males arrested are Jonathan Demont, Lakeith English and Maurice Lewis. They stay incarcerated with out bond. Sunbeam Television Corp. holds the copyright and all related rights to this record.

