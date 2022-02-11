Bodycam video shows teen’s rescue from burning Pennsylvania home

Police have released body camera video showing a teen being rescued from his burning home in Pennsylvania.Northern Lancaster County Regional police posted the video on YouTube.The video shows the moments an officer first ran up to the house on Wednesday afternoon.As he got to the driveway, people were motioning to the second floor of the home. That’s where a teenager was still trapped.The officer tried to get him to jump out.”Hey buddy, hang your hands down and I am right below you, alright?” the officer told the teen.The smoke from the fire pushed the officer back for a moment. But he kept trying, attempting a rescue before firefighters arrived.”Put your hands on the ledge, and we will catch you,” he said.With the additional help of a member of Rothsville EMS and some others who were standing below, the teenager let go.He and the officer fell into a window on the way down, suffering cuts, but the teen made it out just as the firefighters pulled up.The teenager and officer were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and cuts.Three people in the adjoining home got out on their own.

