Boilermakers Headed to Weis-Crockett Invite

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Purdue cross nation staff will be a part of an elite nationwide discipline on the Weis-Crockett Invitational in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, October 15.



Competition commences with the boys’s 8k at 9:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. CT, adopted by the ladies’s 6k at 10:20 a.m. ET / 9:20 a.m. CT. Oklahoma State is internet hosting the meet on the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.



Results might be out there at PTTiming.com, and extra meet information might be discovered at OKState.com. Updates additionally can be found by following and connecting with the Boilermakers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and direct hyperlinks to observe alongside are on the schedule web page at PurdueSports activities.com/CrossCountry.



Along with host-Oklahoma State, top-25 groups Arkansas, Cal Baptist and Montana State will race on Saturday, as well as to Big Ten foe Nebraska. The Boilermakers might be represented by eight males and eight girls as they race in opposition to 28 different groups.



Saturday is the pre-nationals meet, as OSU is about to host the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships subsequent month.



LAST TIME OUT: JOE PIANE INVITE

Two weeks in the past, the Boilermakers raced in opposition to a highly-competitive discipline on the Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame, Indiana, on September 30. Running in opposition to quite a few nationally-ranked groups in each the boys’s and girls’s blue division races, the Boilermaker girls completed seventeenth as a staff and the boys have been 18th. Senior Emma Tate led the ladies’s squad, whereas sophomore Nathan Walker was the highest finisher for the boys.



An entire recap is offered at PurdueSports activities.com/CrossCountry.



NEXT UP: ILLINI OPEN

In the ultimate meet of the common season, Purdue returns to competitors subsequent weekend on the Illini Open in Champaign, Illinois, on October 21. Two weeks from now, the postseason begins on the Big Ten Cross Country Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 28.





For extra on the Purdue monitor & discipline and cross nation program, go to PurdueSports activities.com/CrossCountry. and observe and join with the Boilermakers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

