BOK, Cox Center chef helping to mold next generation of Oklahoma cooks | Dining

Leavell has worked for ASM Global for five years, after spending several years hold various positions at the Canebrake, the award-winning restaurant at the Wagoner Country resort and spa.

Leavell, a native of Muskogee, began cooking as a youngster, a responsibility that because more imperative when her father suddenly died when Leavell was 18 years old.

“My interests were more in the way of art and fashion — I loved working with fabrics, colors and textures,” she said. “But any plans I had were put on pause, because I had several younger siblings — the youngest was 18 months old at the time. I really couldn’t leave home, so I started looking around for a job that interested me and would allow me stay and help with the family.”

She enrolled in the Indian Capital Technology Center’s culinary program, “just to get my feet wet,” Leavell said. It was there that her instructor, Georgiann Belton, encouraged her to take part in Oklahoma ProStart, a program developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to prepare students for jobs in the culinary world.

“I owe a lot to Georigann,” Leavell said. “She took took someone who was terribly shy and unsure, and really helped me out of my shell.”