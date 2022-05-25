BolthouseFarmsacquiringEvolutionFresh

BAKERSFIELD,CALIF.–BolthouseFarmsisacquiringEvolutionFresh,aprocessorofcold-pressedjuiceproducts,fromStarbucksCorp.,Seattle.Termsoftheacquisitionwerenotdisclosed.
TheacquisitionwillallowBolthouseFarmstoexpanditsproductlineofbeverages,dressingsandfreshcarrotsintoanewcategory,accordingtothecompany.EvolutionFreshproductsalsowillcontinuetobesoldinStarbucksstores.
“WehavelongadmiredtheEvolutionFreshbrandandseetremendousuntappedpotentialinthepremiumbeveragecategory,”saidBillLevisay,presidentofconsumerbrandsforBolthouseFarms.“Bybringingthesepowerhousebrandstogether—BolthouseFarmsandEvolutionFresh—wewilldeliverarobust,high-growth,andconsumer-preferredportfolioofjuicestomarket.”
ThedivestmentofEvolutionFreshwillallowStarbuckstofocusonitscorebusiness,thecompanysaid.
“EvolutionFreshhasgrownsteadilyoverthelastseveralyearsasaresultofourpartners’hardworkandcommitmenttothebrand,”saidHansMelotte,executivevicepresidentofglobalchanneldevelopmentforStarbucks.“WefeelthereisagreatrunwayandopportunitytotakeEvolutionFreshtothenextlevel,andBolthouseFarms’considerableexperienceandsuccessinthepremiumbeveragecategorywillallowthebrandtocontinuegrowing.”
StarbucksacquiredEvolutionFreshin2011for$30million.Ayearearlierthebrandbeganusinghigh-pressureprocessingtomanufactureitsjuices.Theacquisitionsetoffaraceforsomefoodcompaniestoacquireastakeinthenascentcategory.TheHainCelestialGroup,LakeSuccess,NY,lateracquiredBluePrint,aprocessorofHPPjuices,andTheCoca-ColaCo.,Atlanta,boughtaminoritystakeinSuja.
BolthouseFarms,formerlyabusinessunitofTheCampbellSoupCo.,Camden,NJ,isnowownedandoperatedbyButterflyEquity,aLosAngeles-basedprivateequitycompany.ButterflyEquityacquiredBolthouseFarmsfromCampbellSoupin2019for$510million.
OthercompaniesinButterflyEquity’sportfolioincludeChosenFoods,MaryRuthOrganics,Orgain,andPeteandGerry’sOrganics.