Book excerpt: “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior”

Born in Cuba and despatched as a youth to stay in America after the rise of Castro, Ric Prado turned a longtime undercover operative for U.S. intelligence, defending American beliefs towards insurgents, terrorists, and traffickers of individuals, medicine, and unlawful weapons. He tells his story in a new memoir, “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” (St. Martin’s Press), to be revealed on March 1.



Learn an excerpt beneath, and do not miss David Martin’s interview with Ric Prado on “CBS Sunday Morning” February 27!

St. Martin’s Press



Till I started my very own journey by the Company, I had no thought what it took to guard the USA from harmful forces and folks bent on inflicting People hurt. I used to be a road child from Miami with a previous, searching for journey with a objective and a option to strike again on the revolutionaries who stole my roots. I longed to put on “the white hat”!

My household had as soon as lived in middle-class consolation in small-town Cuba. We owned a tv and a lovely 1957 Pontiac that was my father’s delight and pleasure. Then the Castro revolution dumped our world the other way up. We misplaced every little thing and everybody we liked in a bid to flee and have a probability to stay in freedom as soon as once more. In desperation, my father acquired me out first, and I spent my first eight months within the U.S. in a Catholic orphanage in Pueblo, Colorado. America provided that freedom, however these first years in Florida had been hardscrabble ones certainly. My father labored two jobs and dragged me with him to work on Saturdays. My mom labored away in a sweatshop making shirts. We lived in tiny, run-down residences and discovered to get by on a fraction of what we as soon as loved in pre-Castro Cuba.

We fought our means again to prosperity, chasing our model of the American dream. The path was rocky, and greater than as soon as I strayed from it as a child. I discovered to combat, I discovered to hustle. I additionally discovered that loyalty is the best present you’ll be able to share or obtain, whereas betrayal inflicts the brutal wounds to the center.

The U.S. Air Pressure gave me objective and self-discipline. I turned a Pararescueman in 1972, simply lacking the tail finish of the Vietnam Struggle. My path to the Company was as atypical as the remaining of my life in America. Name it destiny, name it God’s will, if you discover your calling, the tumblers in your coronary heart click on into place and out of the blue the long run is sensible. For me, that second got here as I walked previous the Memorial Wall at Langley and realized the depth of my love and appreciation for America. The place else may a Cuban-born, once-orphaned boy go from Miami’s back-alley brawls to the center of the nation’s first line of protection?

These fledgling days within the Company opened the door to a world I didn’t know existed. Certain, I avidly learn Ian Fleming’s James Bond books, however 007’s spy universe bore no resemblance to the full-contact, darkish world that turned my life for the following few a long time. Bond had his Goldfingers and Dr. Nos, however within the shadows we operated in, we confronted no such cartoonish villains. As an alternative, we battled caudillos in communist guise, anarchist insurgencies, narco-terrorist teams, proliferators of weapons of mass destruction, traffickers of individuals, medicine, and unlawful weapons.

I might seen my household’s life in Cuba destroyed by such individuals. Now, the Central Intelligence Company gave me a probability to strike again at them.

From “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” by Ric Prado. Copyright © 2022 by the creator, and reprinted by permission of St. Martin’s Press.



For more information: