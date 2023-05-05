Boone Pickens’ West Texas ranch sale lets the legendary oilman deliver on medical promise





Oil multi-millionaire and philanthropist T. Boone Pickens is satisfying his pledge to donate $10 million to strengthen graduate medical training at Baylor University Medical Center-Dallas. The price range are a part of a bequest by means of the past due billionaire that may also get advantages his liked alma mater Oklahoma State University. In addition to supporting residency, fellowship and different instructional alternatives for graduate medical scholars at Baylor, the endowment will lend a hand deal with an acute scarcity of physicians in Texas. The state is anticipated to stand a shortfall of tens of 1000’s of medical doctors by means of 2032 as present physicians retire and the general inhabitants ages. According to banker Norm Bagwell, chairman of the Baylor Scott & White basis, Pickens used to be hooked in to supporting instructional projects, describing the donation as “classic Boone Pickens.”