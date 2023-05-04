Border cities are preparing for an anticipated influx of migration once Title 42 comes to an end on May 11. Tens of thousands of migrants are expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Omar Villafranca delivers the latest news on CBS News. Stay informed by setting up browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out. Turn on notifications now.
Border cities brace for surge of migration expected once Title 42 expires
