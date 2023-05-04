Texas

Border cities brace for surge of migration expected once Title 42 expires

May 4, 2023
BC_Reporter

Border cities are preparing for an anticipated influx of migration once Title 42 comes to an end on May 11. Tens of thousands of migrants are expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Omar Villafranca delivers the latest news on CBS News. Stay informed by setting up browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out. Turn on notifications now.

