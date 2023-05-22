Border Patrol agents shoot tribal member dead in southern Arizona

Ajo, Ariz. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Tohono O’odham Nation police are collectively investigating the loss of life of a tribal member by the hands of U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. According to officers from Customs and Border Protection, agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station had been concerned in a deadly capturing at the Tohono O’odham reservation, close to the small the town of Ajo on Thursday evening.

An investigation through Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility has been initiated, however no further information at the incident has been disclosed through the company.

The tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. issued a remark on Sunday and recognized the sufferer as Raymond Mattia. The remark expressed condolences to Mattia’s circle of relatives and the neighborhood and suggested related public protection businesses to habits a radical investigation into the incident. He additionally mentioned that the tribe would now not remark any longer main points whilst the investigation is ongoing.

According to a Tucson TV station KVOA document, Mattia had contacted Border Patrol as a result of he had spotted that a number of migrants had trespassed into his backyard and sought after the agents to take away them from his belongings. Mattia’s circle of relatives knowledgeable the station that he had long gone outdoor to talk with the agents, however they shot him a couple of occasions, most effective two ft clear of his entrance door, for an unknown explanation why. The circle of relatives is challenging solutions about what came about and why.

Meneger’s Dam, a couple of miles from the US-Mexico border, is the place the capturing happened.