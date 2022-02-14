BOSSIP’s Valentine’s Day Drink Guide To Elevate Your At-Home Dinner Plans

Valentine’s Day is an important day for a lot of people, which means every fancy restaurant is booked up with reservations weeks–if not months–in advance.

You don’t want your loved one to think you dropped the ball, but that doesn’t mean you have to go somewhere and wait hours to get a table. A lot of lowkey couples prefer a night-in instead of all the glitz and glam, or, you can keep the glitz and glam and have an extravagant dinner in your own kitchen.

So, if you’re a romantic who planned a home-cooked meal or ordered in for an at-home Valentine’s Day date night, check out our Drink Guide to take your celebration to the next level. Running to the liquor store or hitting up your favorite alcohol delivery service like Minibar to make your other half a special cocktail will make their day, plus, it’s a lot less work than going out and putting up with all the crowds.

Peep our suggestions down below:

CÎROC Pomegranate Sweetheart Cocktail

1.5 oz CÎROC Pomegranate

1.5 oz Hibiscus tea

1.5 oz Concentrate coffee brew

0.5 oz Grenadine

Glass : Coupe

Garnish : Red currant/grated chocolate

Directions

Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 6 to 8 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish.

CÎROC Pomegranate is only on shelves until supplies last and can be found at retailers such as ReserveBar.com and Drizly.com.

Seagram’s Escapes Frozen Strawberry Mimosa

1 bottle Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri

1 cup champagne

Strawberries for garnish

Directions

Add Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri to an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

In a blender, blend frozen Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri and Champagne for 30 seconds.

Mint Strawberry Mimosa

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZrw8WZh5_c/

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup tightly packed fresh mint leaves (torn and bruised)

2 large pink grapefruit (peeled and pit removed)

1 bottle prosecco or other sparkling wine (chilled)

4 sprigs fresh mint (for garnish)

Directions

Make a simple syrup by combining the honey and water in a small saucepan set over medium heat. Add the mint leaves and stir to combine. Simmer, stirring frequently, until the honey is completely dissolved.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and strain the syrup, discarding the mint leaves.

Place the peeled grapefruit in a high-speed blender and blend until completely liquefied, approximately 1 minute.

Fill four champagne flutes 1/3 full with the grapefruit puree and drizzle a spoonful of the honey-mint simple syrup into each glass. (Use more or less syrup according to taste). Stir briefly to combine, and then top off each glass with the chilled prosecco before serving. Cheers!

Hpnotiq Blu Passion

2 oz Hpnotiq

1 oz Premium Vodka

1.75 oz Pineapple Juice

Directions

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Banana Ramma

2 oz Teremana Reposado

.5 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Coconut Water

1 oz Coconut syrup

1/2 A Banana, Sliced

2 Strawberries, Chunked

1.5 Cups of Ice

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a blender. Garnish with an umbrella.

Raspberry Caipiroska Cocktail

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV0g81lo9T6/

1.5 part EFFEN Raspberry Vodka

1 tbsp raspberry preserve