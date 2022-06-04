Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III explains ‘Time Lord’ nickname double-meaning | NBA News

It is top-of-the-line nicknames within the league proper now and most of the people suppose they know the total story.

However there’s extra to Robert Williams III’s ‘Time Lord’ nickname than essentially we knew.

Most individuals know the gist of it, he turned a social media sensation for poor timekeeping quickly after being drafted in 2018.

The Celtics heart overslept and missed his introductory convention name with the media and subsequently missed his flight to Boston. Not the most effective observe for the previous Texas A&M participant to start out his NBA profession.

Celtics Twitter discovered it hilarious although, and the nickname caught. However there’s additionally one other, lesser-known, a part of the ‘Time Lord’ story.

“So once I once I acquired drafted, I missed a press convention over the telephone,” Williams III instructed Sky Sports activities. “So I missed the press convention over the telephone or no matter. They usually begin calling me ‘Time Lord’, like being late. However I acquired on the court docket enjoying and it was saying like, ‘Oh, he is stopping time to go over there and block photographs’, so, I can not hate on that it was respectable. I preferred it. I have been rocking with ‘Time Lord’ ever since.”

He lived as much as the extra component of his nickname in Sport 1, recording 4 blocks to stifle the Golden State Warriors inside – in addition to eight factors, six rebounds and a steal.

Williams achieved NBA All-Defensive second staff honours this 12 months, and it might seemingly have been first staff had he not suffered accidents.

“I did not actually realise what defensive units the coaches have been placing us in [to start with] however, as soon as I realised the position that that they have been giving me I liked it, with the ability to simply freelance and roam, to assist, go block photographs, assist others… and I really feel like me being the athlete that I’m, it helped me prosper and assist our staff prosper.”

Please use Chrome browser for a extra accessible video participant



Highlights of Sport 1 between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors within the NBA Finals



The Celtics definitely prospered in Sport 1, taking a 120-108 victory after a historic fourth-quarter comeback.

Sport 2 is on Sunday night time, as soon as once more at Chase Middle, and you’ll watch dwell on Sky Sports activities Area & Essential Occasion from 12.45am and Boston can not let up if the staff hopes to comply with by way of with their want to leads the Celtics to a document 18th NBA title.

The NBA Finals (TV listings right here) proceed on Sky Sports activities this week, subscribe to observe the dwell motion.