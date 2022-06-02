Boston Celtics Chase Record-breaking 18th, Golden State Warriors 7th

Because the 2022 NBA Finals tip off, considered one of its unique franchises is about to elevate the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have performed all 76 NBA seasons, starting in 1946-47. Actually, the Warriors received the primary NBA championship (because the Philadelphia Warriors).

In the meantime, the Celtics are in place to win their record-setting 18th NBA championship, which might break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for probably the most titles. The Warriors are searching for their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons and seventh general.

Listed below are some key trivia, forward of the best-of-seven summit conflict –

Head-to-Head Historical past: Celtics confronted Warriors solely as soon as earlier than within the NBA Finals – the place Celtics emerged victorious. The 1964 championship sequence was received by Celtics in 5 video games.

The Stuff of Legend: Stephen Curry will be a part of an unique checklist of greats if he wins his 4th NBA championship to go along with his 2 MVPs. The opposite members of this rarefied membership are all-time greats – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Invoice Russell

Staying Energy: Golden State Warriors are the primary staff to achieve the NBA Finals six instances in an eight-season span for the reason that Chicago Bulls from 1990-91 – 1997-98

Milestone Watch: Golden State guard Klay Thompson wants two three-pointers to cross LeBron James (432) for second place in playoff historical past, trailing teammate Stephen Curry (530).

New on the Scene: No participant on the Celtics’ roster has ever performed within the NBA Finals earlier than. Boston is seeking to accomplish what the Milwaukee Bucks did final season: win the NBA championship with no participant on the roster with earlier NBA Finals expertise. The Warriors additionally received all of it within the 2014-15 season with no earlier NBA Finals expertise

Auspicious Debut: Ime Udoka has led Boston to the NBA Finals in his first season as an NBA head coach. He has an opportunity to develop into the fourth individual within the final eight years to win an NBA championship as a rookie head coach, becoming a member of Steve Kerr (2014-15 season), Tyronn Lue (2015-16) and Nick Nurse (2018-19).

Thrill of the Chase: Chase Middle in San Francisco will host the NBA Finals for the primary time. The sector opened in 2019. Previous to that, the Warriors performed 47 seasons in Oakland. Golden State has not misplaced at Chase Middle within the 2022 NBA Playoffs (9-0).

Definitely worth the Wait: Boston forward-center Al Horford’s first NBA Finals look has been a very long time coming. A 15-year veteran with 13 seasons of playoff expertise, Horford has performed extra playoff video games with out showing within the NBA Finals than any participant in league historical past (141 playoff video games).

GAME FIXTURE DATE DAY TIME 1 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 3rd June Friday 6:30 AM 2 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 6th June Monday 5:30 AM 3 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 9th June Thursday 6:30 AM 4 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 11th June Saturday 6:30 AM 5* Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 14th June Tuesday 6:30 AM 6* Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 17th June Friday 6:30 AM 7* Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 20th June Monday 5:30 AM

* If needed

