Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV channel, Game 5 prediction, odds, playoffs live stream, watch online

The 76ers tied their collection towards the Celtics in an exhilarating additional time victory all the way through Game 4. The best-of-seven fight now shifts again to Boston for Game 5 with each groups tied at two wins. James Harden’s heroics performed an important function in serving to the Sixers even issues up, as he delivered his 2d 40-plus level efficiency of the collection all the way through Game 4.

After bouncing again from a loss in Game 4, it’ll now be the Celtics’ flip to check out and do the similar. Here’s a breakdown of the whole lot you want to understand sooner than looking at Game 5, together with the beginning time, viewing information, odds, storylines, and predictions for the competition.

Celtics-76ers Game 5

Date: Tuesday, May 9 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV channel: TNT | Live move: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: Celtics -7.5; O/U 213.5 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Storylines

76ers: James Harden has been the important thing participant for the 76ers within the collection towards the Celtics. When Harden performs neatly, the Sixers have a tendency to win, and they have got received the 2 video games the place he used to be extremely competitive (Games 1 and four) and misplaced the 2 video games the place he wasn’t as competitive (Games 2 and three). With Joel Embiid taking part in via a knee harm and the Celtics focusing their consideration on him, Harden’s aggressiveness is an important for the Sixers. Going ahead on this best-of-three collection, it is very important that Harden remains competitive for the Sixers to achieve success. They cannot come up with the money for some other subpar efficiency like in Game 3 when his loss of aggression used to be a serious problem.

<