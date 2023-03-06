Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner used to be taken to a health center after leaving a game in opposition to the Detroit Tigers when he used to be hit at the face with a pitch

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner used to be taken to a health center after leaving Monday’s game in opposition to the Detroit Tigers when he used to be hit at the face with a pitch.

The 38-year-old fell to the bottom once you have hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical team of workers rushed to the plate, and Turner used to be bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the sector.

“He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year care for Red Sox all through the offseason after spending the previous 9 years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 video games ultimate season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports