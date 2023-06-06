Bought tickets but not a Shakira concert – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Two sisters, Ellen and Lynn, who each love song, bought tickets to look Shakira carry out, but have been disenchanted to determine that it was once in reality the Billboard Latin Women in Music awards display, the place Shakira was once best provide to thank folks in Spanish for her Woman of the Year award. Ellen and Lynn felt misled by way of the commercial and contacted Help Me Howard to look in the event that they have been entitled to a refund. Their criminal knowledgeable, Howard Finkelstein, defined that during Florida, deceptive ads are banned and because the Shakira concert commercial did not point out that it was once an awards display, they have been entitled to a refund. Ticketmaster was once contacted, and so they refunded Ellen the $174 she paid for the tickets.

It wasn’t simply Ellen and Lynn who have been disenchanted by way of the display; many different attendees additionally felt misled by way of the commercial. Help Me Howard was once ready to get Ticketmaster to refund Ellen’s cash and the sisters have been satisfied so as to acquire some other birthday provide for Lynn. They hope to sooner or later see Shakira carry out reside, and whilst they will not were ready to look her at this match, they’re thankful for the refund they gained.

If you’re feeling misled by way of an match commercial and want assist getting a refund, touch Help Me Howard for criminal recommendation and help.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper in your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.