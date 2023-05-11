BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS | Woman testifies alleged sexual abuse started in fifth grade

This article discusses the case of Cesar Rodriguez-Moya, a person from Nash, Texas, who has been charged with annoyed sexual attack of a kid below the age of 14. The state of Texas rested its case on Wednesday, and Rodriguez-Moya is being attempted in Bowie County’s 202nd District Court, with Judge John Tidwell presiding. Rodriguez-Moya is represented by way of lawyers Josh Potter and Eric Marks.

During the trial, Maria, the sufferer, testified that Rodriguez-Moya started sexually abusing her beginning in the fifth grade when she was once round 10 or 11 years outdated. She testified that the abuse came about ceaselessly for a number of years and that if she refused him, Rodriguez-Moya would cry and threaten to hurt himself.

When Maria was once 18, other folks assumed that they had been having an affair when she was once discovered in a bed room with Rodriguez-Moya. However, Maria knew that the abuse were going down since she was once a kid and felt ashamed and to blame. She sought steerage from her priest, however he reported it to the police, which resulted in the fees towards Rodriguez-Moya.

During cross-examination, Marks wondered Maria about textual content messages from Rodriguez-Moya that she had deleted from her telephone. Maria mentioned that Rodriguez-Moya had instructed her to delete them as a result of he did not need any person to learn about their dating.

Maureen Fletcher, with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Texarkana, additionally testified about grooming of sufferers. She defined that grooming is skillful manipulation that may come with adults and that in the vast majority of circumstances, the sufferers know their culprit.

Earlier in the trial, Sergeant Gisela Altamirano, an officer with Texarkana Independent School District who labored for Nash Police on the time, testified that she interviewed Rodriguez-Moya on the Nash Police Department. Rodriguez-Moya by no means denied a sexual dating with the sufferer however insisted that it was once consensual.

In conclusion, the trial of Rodriguez-Moya is ongoing, and the protection is anticipated to name a witness these days on the Bowie County Courthouse. Please word that this text accommodates descriptions of alleged sexual abuse that some readers might in finding stressful.