Box of loaded guns found in Florida school near 2018 Parkland shooting site belong to principal, police say

Authorities discovered a field with loaded firearms on a college campus in Parkland, Florida, this week lower than three miles from the situation of the 2018 mass taking pictures.
The weapons have been discovered Thursday at Somerset Academy by a Broward Sheriff’s Workplace college useful resource officer, who then handed the invention over to investigators, WSVN reported. The incident came about close to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Excessive Faculty, the place a mass taking pictures in 2018 left 17 folks lifeless and injured 17 others.
Following an investigation, the weapons have been decided to belong to the college’s principal, Geyler Castro, officers stated. It was not instantly clear why the administrator introduced the weapons to the college.
The college didn’t subject an alert or notify the dad and mom in regards to the incident till 24 hours later, in accordance with the report.
“Nothing is extra necessary than the security of our college students, employees, and faculty group,” the college stated in its assertion, WPLG reported. The college additionally stated it “strives to keep up open traces of communication.”
After the college day ended on Friday, dad and mom have been notified that the weapons have been discovered and that they belonged to the principal.
“What the heck? Oh, my God,” mum or dad Jincy Mathews instructed the outlet. “It’s scary. What you’re telling me is frightening.”
No college students at Somerset Academy got here into contact with the loaded weapons, though the incident has prompted the State’s Lawyer’s Workplace to look into the matter. This might end result within the principal going through disciplinary motion or potential legal prices.
The weapons weren’t meant to be carried into the college, the report stated.
“Nobody meant to convey a weapon into the constructing. The field was amongst many gadgets introduced into the locked room from the principal’s automobile,” the college stated, per WPLG.
The college stated the loaded firearms have been present in a locked room, WSVN reported.
Amid college shootings throughout the U.S., some lawmakers have known as for lecturers and directors to be armed and to function first responders within the case of an emergency.