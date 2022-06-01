Boxing 2022, George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, news, face off, Jeff Horn, Teofimo Lopez, latest

The confrontation between George Kambosos and Devin Haney has been reignited within the lead-up to their highly-anticipated light-weight championship unification bout at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

After being labelled a “rat” and an “informant” by Kambosos on Monday for offering the Australian with intel on his final opponent, and fellow American, Teofimo Lopez, Haney flipped the script and accused Kambosos of the identical factor.

“If I’m a rat, weren’t you sparring (Manny) Pacquiao for [his fight against Australian] Jeff Horn? That’s completely different? You say I went in opposition to my very own countryman, however you went in opposition to your individual countryman,” Haney mentioned throughout their Fox Sports activities face-off at Marvel Stadium.

Kambosos defined the distinction between what he did and what Haney did within the lead-up to Kambosos’ combat with Lopez.

“You had been personally messaging me on Twitter saying, ‘Hey, look the place he (Lopez) is’,” Kambosos mentioned.

“Jeff Horn knew precisely what I used to be doing, I used to be sparring Manny Pacquaio. You’re going behind (Lopez’s again). Lopez has obtained no concept what’s occurred. Wait ‘til he finds out, you watch, when Lopez finds out now what’s occurred, he’s going to be in your arse in Vegas, I inform ya. He’s going to be in search of you.”

Haney wasn’t precisely nervous about that prospect.

“I’m so scared. I’m so scared. I’m shaking. I’m shaking,” the WBC light-weight champion mentioned sarcastically.

However Kambosos wasn’t completed, although, intimating that Haney fell into his entice.

“That’s a rat, that’s an informer, that’s a snitch, that’s the lowest of the low. I’d by no means go in opposition to my countryman and go behind their again and say, ‘Hey, his spouse, they’re having issues. Oh, he’s on the hooker lounge, take a look at this’. Come on, man,” he mentioned.

“After all, I’m going to simply accept it (the intel). Once I’m preventing him (Lopez), I’m doing battle with him, the artwork of battle – deception. However I already had it planted it, it was already there as a result of I knew I used to be going to combat you (Haney) subsequent.”

Kambosos, the proprietor of the WBA (Tremendous), IBF, WBO, and The Ring journal light-weight titles, dismissed Haney’s declare that Horn was mad at him for sparring with Pacquaio forward of their combat in Brisbane 5 years in the past which Horn sensationally gained.

“Jeff’s my mate, he’s going to be right here, he’s going to be ringside after I kick your arse, cheering me on,” Kambosos mentioned.

Final week Kambosos shared video of Haney wildly celebrating the truth that he beat Lopez final 12 months, however Haney had nothing to cover about his exuberant response.

“I really genuinely was glad for him as a result of we had been speaking backwards and forwards and I did need him to win the combat, that’s 100 per cent details,” Haney mentioned.

“I appreciated what he stood for, I appreciated that he was coaching laborious, he was targeted.

“I used to be celebrating and he mentioned he would combat me after and I had little doubt in my coronary heart that he would combat me after, in order that’s the reality.

“So in fact I used to be rooting for him, I needed him to win and we had a number of conversations of us speaking backwards and forwards, I wanted him good luck.”

Haney additionally denied Kambosos’ declare that he had a $10 million combat lined up with Lopez.

“Teofimo mentioned after that he was going to go as much as 140 (kilos) and that he was going to vacate the belt so we had been going to go as much as 140 and all this and all that,” Haney mentioned.

“However he (Kambosos) mentioned he was going to combat me and I actually believed him when he mentioned it and right here we’re.”

Haney has defended his belt 4 occasions, however Kambosos wasn’t impressed in any respect by his achievements.

“You by no means gained it within the ring, you by no means earned it. The blokes you’ve got beat are over-the-hill, small, little guys,” Kambosos mentioned.

“This man obtained caught by (Jorge) Linares with a superb shot and he held for 2 rounds, you probably did maintain continuous, you hugged him.

“That’s the distinction – I obtained put down (by Lopez), I fireplace again with my protect or on it. This man obtained damage and he grabbed for expensive life.

“He’s obtained no plan, belief me. No plan. His crew is all around the store, belief me, no plan. When it will get powerful, I hope they look after you, not simply right here for a pay cheque, his dad’s not right here.

“You suppose you’re Floyd Mayweather, you ain’t Floyd.”

Haney retorted: “I’m not Floyd, I’m Devin Haney, you’re proper.”

Kambosos continued: “I’m prepared for battle, I’m prepared for a combat, you’re prepared for a combat, for certain, (however) you ain’t prepared for a battle, I’m prepared for something you convey to the desk.”

Haney dismissed Kambosos’ preventing phrases as merely a efficiency.

“He’s performing, he’s rehearsed, he went over these traces again and again. Go in his cellphone in his notes, he has all these traces written already, I don’t need to hear that s–t,” Haney mentioned.