Sports

Boxing schedule for 2022: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, Chris Colbert vs. Hector Garcia on tap in February

February 25, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


teofimo-lopez-portrait.jpg
USATSI

2021 was a wild yr in the boxing ring with some surprising upsets and iconic moments that can reside without end in the game’s lore. This yr is shaping as much as present extra of the identical, with Mark Magsayo already offering one large upset, taking down Gary Russell Jr. and capturing the WBC featherweight title on Jan. 22.

Plus, former unified welterweight champ Keith Thurman returned in February to sore a strong win over rising contender Mario Barrios. Thurman hopes to get again into title competition with Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford and Yordenis Ugas all potential targets to get extra gold round his waist.

It has been a strong begin to the yr, however issues will proceed selecting up with some fights which might be all however assured to occur. Amongst these is the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for three of the 4 acknowledged heavyweight world championships. Usyk dominated Joshua this previous September to win the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. There may be not but a set date for the rematch however either side are concentrating on April.

Cannot get sufficient boxing and MMA? Get the newest in the world of fight sports activities from two of one of the best in the enterprise. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for one of the best evaluation and in-depth information.

Different unified and undisputed champions will even be in motion in 2022. Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is ready to defend his belts on Feb. 26 towards Jack Catterall. Additionally, sooner or later in the yr, unified light-weight champion George Kambosos Jr. will defend the belts he gained in a surprising November upset of Teofimo Lopez. Kambosos’ opponent and subsequent date usually are not set however the choices are seemingly infinite for Kambosos.

Under is a working listing of boxing fundamental occasions for 2022.

Notice: This will likely be up to date always with adjustments and additions.

Feb. 26Glasgow, ScotlandJosh Taylor (c) vs. Jack CatterallUndisputed junior welterweight titlesESPN+
Feb. 26Las VegasChris Colbert vs. Hector Luis GarciaTremendous featherweight title eliminatorShowtime
Feb. 27LondonLawrence Okolie (c) vs. Jose PedrazaWBO cruiserweight titleDAZN
March 4Fresno, CaliforniaJose Ramirez vs. Jose PedrazaJunior welterweightsESPN+
March 5San Diego, CaliforniaRoman Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar MartinezJunior bantamweightsDAZN
March 12Nottingham, EnglandLeigh Wooden (c) vs. Michael ConlanWBA common featherweight titleDAZN
March 19New YorkEdgar Berlanga vs. Steve RollsTremendous middleweightsESPN/ESPN+
March 19Los AngelesVergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinsonWelterweightsDAZN
March 19Los AngelesJermell Charlo (c) vs. Brian Castano (c)Junior middleweight unificationTBD
March 26LeedsKiko Martinez (c) vs. Josh WarringtonIBF featherweight titleDAZN
April 9San Antonio, TexasRyan Garcia vs. Emmanuel TagoeLightweightsDAZN
April 16Arlington, TexasErrol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Yordenis Ugas (c)Unified welterweight titlesFOX PPV
April 23EnglandTyson Fury (c) vs. Dillian WhyteWBC heavyweight titleESPN+ PPV
April 30New YorkShakur Stevenson (c) vs. Oscar Valdez (c)Junior light-weight unificationESPN/ESPN+
April 30Las VegasKatie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda SerranoUndisputed girls’s light-weight titlesDAZN
Might 7TBACanelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol (c)WBA mild heavyweight titleDAZN





Source link

Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram