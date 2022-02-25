Boxing schedule for 2022: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, Chris Colbert vs. Hector Garcia on tap in February

2021 was a wild yr in the boxing ring with some surprising upsets and iconic moments that can reside without end in the game’s lore. This yr is shaping as much as present extra of the identical, with Mark Magsayo already offering one large upset, taking down Gary Russell Jr. and capturing the WBC featherweight title on Jan. 22.

Plus, former unified welterweight champ Keith Thurman returned in February to sore a strong win over rising contender Mario Barrios. Thurman hopes to get again into title competition with Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford and Yordenis Ugas all potential targets to get extra gold round his waist.

It has been a strong begin to the yr, however issues will proceed selecting up with some fights which might be all however assured to occur. Amongst these is the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for three of the 4 acknowledged heavyweight world championships. Usyk dominated Joshua this previous September to win the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. There may be not but a set date for the rematch however either side are concentrating on April.

Different unified and undisputed champions will even be in motion in 2022. Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is ready to defend his belts on Feb. 26 towards Jack Catterall. Additionally, sooner or later in the yr, unified light-weight champion George Kambosos Jr. will defend the belts he gained in a surprising November upset of Teofimo Lopez. Kambosos’ opponent and subsequent date usually are not set however the choices are seemingly infinite for Kambosos.

Under is a working listing of boxing fundamental occasions for 2022.

Notice: This will likely be up to date always with adjustments and additions.