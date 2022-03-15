Boy, 11, escapes Ukraine by himself, safely reunites with siblings in Slovakia

Slovakia Police

(NEW YORK) — Almost three million refugees have fled Ukraine since struggle erupted on Feb. 24. Amongst them is Hassan Al-Khalaf, an 11-year-old boy from Zaporizhzhia, a southern Ukrainian metropolis alongside the Dnipro River the place Russia has taken management of a nuclear energy plant.

Hassan is among the estimated a million kids who’ve made the damaging journey out of the war-torn nation.

“Experiences from the border recommend that some kids are arriving unaccompanied after being despatched by members of the family who have been unable to depart Ukraine however needed their kids to be protected from floor assault and aerial explosions,” the charity Save the Youngsters mentioned in a launch. “Others have been separated from their households within the chaos of fleeing their properties. Lots of the solo arrivals are beneath 14 and exhibiting indicators of psychological misery.”

The boy arrived in Slovakia by prepare and foot, touring over 620 miles west. The 11-year-old introduced with him solely a plastic bag along with his belongings, together with his passport. A telephone quantity was written on his hand.

Border guards in Slovakia and volunteers banded collectively to assist Hassan throughout his harrowing trek, utilizing the telephone quantity to assist reunite the boy along with his older siblings together with his brother, who has been finding out within the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.

Hassan’s mom, Pisecka Yulia Volodymyrivna, a widow, made the heartbreaking resolution to ship her 11-year-old out of Ukraine for his security and stayed behind to take care of her 84-year-old mom, who’s unable to stroll.

In a video assertion, Volodymyrivna thanked the border guards and volunteers in Slovakia, saying partially, “Border guards met him, they guided him holding his hand. They helped him to cross the border and let him to the opposite aspect of Slovakia. Then Slovakian volunteers met him. They fed my baby. They took him to Bratislava. I thanks very a lot for saving my son’s life.”

“I am unable to depart my mom, who’s 84 years outdated and who cannot stroll on her personal. That’s the reason I put my son on a prepare to the Slovakia border the place he was met by folks with massive hearts,” she continued. “There are folks with massive hearts in your small nation. Please, save our youngsters. Please shield our Ukrainian kids.”

