Boys basketball player of the week (2/27): Lake Highlands’ Tre Johnson

Lake Highlands’ Tre Johnson

What he did: Johnson averaged 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as Lake Highlands went 2-0 in Class 6A playoffs. Johnson scored 28 points while adding eight rebounds and three steals as Lake Highlands upset previously undefeated Plano 58-56 in an area playoff Friday at Loos Fieldhouse. He scored 24 points with five rebounds and two assists in a 69-47 bi-district playoff win over Arlington Bowie on Tuesday at South Oak Cliff.

Who he is: A 6-foot-6 sophomore guard. Johnson is receiving recruiting interest from many colleges including UCLA, Kentucky, Arkansas and Oregon.

The stats: Johnson is averaging 23.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He has helped Lake Highlands — ranked No. 5 in The Dallas Morning News’ Class 6A area rankings and No. 8 in the TABC’s 6A state rankings — compile a 32-4 record. Lake Highlands will face Arlington Martin (26-7), ranked No. 8 in the area and No. 17 in the state — in a Region I quarterfinal Tuesday at Lancaster.

He said it: “My favorite play in the Plano game was when our big guy Samson Aletan got a dunk in the third quarter. That was a game changer. The play I was involved in I liked the best was an and-one drive to the basket in the second quarter… Since last year I’ve worked on my ball-handling and moving without the ball. I’ve worked on being a better point guard, and if I had to be point all the time I feel like I can do it. To me, there’s not much of a difference between point and shooting guard.”

Coach said it: “What I liked most about Tre against Plano was his toughness and composure. Plano plays really good defense and they worked really hard to keep him from getting the ball. Tre had a couple big putbacks that showed how tough he is… Tre has worked hard on being a leader on the team and he has a remarkable work ethic. He works with his father (assistant coach Richard Johnson) all the time for at least an hour after practices.” — Joe Duffield

Did you know? Johnson’s full name is Richard Earl Johnson the third. Tre is short for the third. His father played college basketball at Baylor and Midwestern State. … Johnson started taking basketball seriously when he was in the third grade and attending Couch Elementary School in Garland. … Johnson’s favorite course in school is art, especially involving pencil sketches. … Johnson’s favorite meal is chicken nuggets with fries and iced tea. … Johnson’s favorite athlete is Basketball Hall of Fame and former Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan because of Jordan’s mentality.

Honorable mention

Player School Class Pos. Notable Jalil Brown Dallas Christian Sr. G Avg. 29.5 points as Dallas Christian went 2-0 in TAPPS 5A playoffs. Zuby Ejiofor Garland Sr. C Avg. 22.5 points as Garland went 2-0 in Class 6A playoffs. Cydd Ford Arlington Martin Sr. G Avg. 14.5 points as Martin went 2-0 in Class 6A playoffs. Ryan Holland Duncanville Jr. F Avg. 19.0 points as Duncanville went 2-0 in Class 6A playoffs. Coleson Messer Highland Park Jr. F/C Avg. 20.0 points as Highland Park went 2-0 in Class 5A playoffs. Drew Steffe Frisco Memorial Sr. G Avg. 19.0 points as Memorial went 2-0 in Class 5A playoffs. Karson Templin Lovejoy Jr. F/C Avg. 17.0 points as Lovejoy went 2-0 in Class 5A playoffs. Cason Wallace Richardson Sr. G Avg. 23.0 points as Richardson went 2-0 in Class 6A playoffs. Chendall Weaver Mansfield Timberview Sr. G Avg. 25.5 points as Timberview went 2-0 in Class 5A playoffs. Ant Williams Prosper Rock Hill Sr. G Avg. 22.5 points as Rock Hill went 2-0 in Class 5A playoffs.

