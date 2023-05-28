BPD says 13-year-old arrested after running away from stolen car

According to a press free up from the Beaumont Police Department, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested through a Beaumont Police officer after fleeing from a stolen car on May 28.

The officer noticed a purple Mustang which have been reported stolen whilst patrolling round 105 and Major DR at 3:58 a.m and tried to forestall the car, however the suspect endured to force. The suspect sooner or later stopped the car within the neighborhood of 6090 North Major, the place 3 teenagers escaped from the car. The officer used to be ready to apprehend the 13-year-old driving force, in step with the clicking free up.

The youngster used to be charged with Evading Detention on Foot and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, after which taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center. The police have not showed whether or not the opposite suspects have been stuck.

The car used to be returned to the landlord.

