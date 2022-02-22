(BPRW) 19th Annual Oakland Black College™ Returns with an In Person Event Celebrating Black History Month | Press releases

(BPRW) 19th Annual Oakland Black College™ Returns with an In Person Event Celebrating Black History Month
Students gain access to college recruiters and millions of dollars in scholarships.
(Black PR Wire) Diamond Bar, California – National College Resources Foundation producers of the 19th Annual Oakland Black College Expo™ is proud to present the expo IN Person this year Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Oakland Marriott City Center, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet with colleges and participate in workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an After Show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Students can get accepted on the spot, get their college application fees waived, and receive millions in scholarships. This event helps high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to motivating and informative seminars and workshops which include Boomin’ Careers, How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU. The Black College Expo™ is open to students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds.
This year’s expo is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army, Honda, Union Bank, and Toyota, powered by National College resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, and Foundation Clothing Co.
“For 19 years we have provided over 75,000 Bay Area students resources and access to higher education. We also have given away over $80,000 in scholarships. It’s pure joy to work with Oakland Unified School district and other school districts to help so many students,” says NCRF Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
*COVID 19 protocol restrictions according to the State of California will be followed.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™(BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email: [email protected].
