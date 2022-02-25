(BPRW) A COLLECTIVE OF BLACK WOMEN LEADERS CELEBRATE AND CONGRATULATE JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON ON HISTORIC NOMINATION TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT AND ANNOUNCE EFFORT TO SUPPORT HER | Press releases

(BPRW) A COLLECTIVE OF BLACK WOMEN LEADERS CELEBRATE AND CONGRATULATE JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON ON HISTORIC NOMINATION TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT AND ANNOUNCE EFFORT TO SUPPORT HER
Representing tens of millions of ladies throughout America, leaders of Black ladies’s organizations and networks type The Black Ladies’s Management Collective (BWLC) to leverage their collective energy in assist of Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination.
(Black PR Wire) Washington, DC – Right this moment leaders of nationwide Black ladies’s organizations and networks celebrated and congratulated Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination to serve on the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. The historic nomination writes a brand new chapter within the historical past of Black ladies in America and for our democracy.
Acknowledged as one of many brightest, most principled authorized minds within the nation, Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson’s deep knowledge and understanding of the structure, character, integrity, and dedication to rule of regulation will make her a wonderful justice on the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. Choose Jackson has seen the justice system from all sides, as a public defender, a Federal decide, member of the US Sentencing Fee and has relations who serve in regulation enforcement.
The leaders additionally introduced the formation of The Black Ladies’s Management Collective (BWLC), a management and organizing hub for Black ladies’s organizations, advocates, and supporters. Representing tens of millions of ladies throughout America, the BWLC will make the most of the ability of their collective efforts to assist Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. Lifted by the prayers and goals of the ancestors, BWLC will work all through the method to interact and mobilize our neighborhood, elevate up Choose Jackson’s highly effective story, and guarantee her affirmation to the Supreme Courtroom.
Statements from Black Ladies Leaders (15 whole)
Shavon Arline-Bradley, President Delta for Ladies in Motion: “Delta for Ladies in Motion is thrilled by President Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Courtroom. We’re happy with this distinctive nominee – who embodies the ideas of our communities and brings lived expertise. Black ladies stay one of the engaged voting demographics, however we stay underrepresented all through the federal judiciary. The historic nomination of Choose Jackson will undoubtedly make an indelible mark on the Supreme Courtroom for generations to return.
Donna Brazile, Strategist and Political Commentator: “President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have correctly nominated Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson to develop into the primary Black girl to serve on the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. There have been a number of exceptionally certified succesful ladies to select from, however Biden’s number of Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson demonstrates that there’s no want for America’s highest court docket to be off limits to Black ladies anymore.”
Roslyn Brock, Chairman, Worldwide Connection and Social Motion Committee:
We stand united within the continued battle for Black ladies to be represented in all arenas essential to the progress of our nation, and we’re able to stroll arm-in-arm with this administration each step of the best way as a number of the perfect and brightest Black ladies judges and attorneys are recognized, vetted, interviewed, and offered to the US Senate Judiciary Committee.
Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Nationwide President & Chair of the Board, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
The members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Included applaud President Biden’s nomination of Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. Her impeccable experiences and {qualifications} make her a wonderful selection for this most prestigious seat. It’s our hope that this pivotal second in historical past will carry the nation nearer to reaching better judicial variety and we urge the U.S. Senate to verify Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson immediately.
Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of NCBCP, Convener of Black Ladies’s Roundtable:
“Right this moment, as we shut out Black Historical past Month, we thank President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, for holding their marketing campaign dedication by nominating Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson to function the primary Black girl U.S. Supreme Courtroom Justice. The NCBCP Black Ladies’s Roundtable is working in coalition with our allies to make sure that this nominee is handled pretty and is confirmed immediately.”
Bishop Leah Daughtry, Co-Convenor, Energy Rising: “With the nomination of Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson, one other barrier has fallen. After 233 years, the best Courtroom within the land will take a large leap towards full illustration of all of America’s folks on the desk of justice. We applaud President Biden and Vice President Harris on their number of this exceptionally certified, deeply skilled jurist. Her voice will assist to make sure that our justice system displays the range of all of us.”
Glynda Carr, President and CEO Greater Heights: “Black ladies have proven how highly effective our activism might be, but we’re grossly underrepresented in management on each stage. Since being in workplace, President Biden has demonstrated that he acknowledges the worth of variety in his administration and has been residing out that reality within the choices that he makes. Our nation’s management ought to replicate the folks it serves, starting with our nation’s highest court docket, and Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson shall be that long-overdue illustration.”
Brandi Colander, April Reign, Kim Tignor & Sabriya I. Williams, She Will Rise: “We’re thrilled to see the President honor his dedication of making a extra consultant Supreme Courtroom. We consider Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson is certified and able to serve. We stand on the able to assist a respectful affirmation course of as we watch her rise.”
Jotaka Eaddy, Convenor #WinWithBlackWomen: “Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson is an exceptionally certified jurist who will carry to the Supreme Courtroom her experience and dedication to the Structure and values of our democracy. Most significantly, Choose Jackson will carry to the Supreme Courtroom what it has lacked for 233 years – the lived expertise of a Black girl. With this nomination President Biden and Vice President Harris will as soon as once more elevate a lady, and on this case, a Black girl, to a place that has lengthy been lined by a cement ceiling – at present that ceiling is shattered into one million items.
Karen Finney, Strategist, Commentator, Advocate: “Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson taking her place on the Supreme Courtroom that first Monday in October 2022 shall be one of the inspirational moments in our nation’s historical past. Identified for her brilliance, integrity, dedication to justice and our structure, Choose Jackson will develop the range of experience and lived expertise on the court docket to the betterment of consultant democracy and justice in America. And admittedly, it’s time.
Dr. Glenda B. Glover, Worldwide President & CEO, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Included: “The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Included applaud the nomination of Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson to the best court docket of the land. Her appointment is steeped in historic significance and represents one more milestone in America fulfilling its promise to African Individuals who helped construct this nation. We stand united within the continued battle for Black ladies to be represented in all arenas essential to the progress of our nation and are able to stroll arm-in-arm with Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson as she is offered to the US Senate Judiciary Committee for affirmation.”
Holli Vacation, President Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote: “Two years in the past, on February 25, 2020, presidential candidate Joe Biden made a marketing campaign promise. He stated, ‘I’m trying ahead to creating positive there’s a Black girl on the Supreme Courtroom, to verify we the truth is get each illustration.’ Right this moment, President Biden stored his promise.”
Star Jones, Legal professional, Advocate, Media Persona & Chair, U.S. Fee for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Overseas: “I’m completely thrilled on the nomination of Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson to function our subsequent Supreme Courtroom Justice. It makes me extraordinarily proud that President Biden and Vice President Harris are seizing this second in historical past to steer with a imaginative and prescient of America at its greatest and guaranteeing that the management of our democracy displays a variety of lived experiences on the highest ranges. As the primary Black ladies to be nominated, the mix of excellent credentials, character and lived expertise of Choose Jackson ensures that our President has chosen a nominee who’s greater than worthy of a lifetime appointment to our highest court docket.”
Rachel Noerdlinger, Principal Noerdlinger Methods: “I applaud the President and Vice President for delivering on their dedication to diversifying the nation’s highest authorized physique together with his historic number of the primary Black girl to serve on the Supreme Courtroom. Whereas it doesn’t change the ideological steadiness of the Courtroom, it will increase the chance that our wants and values as Black ladies shall be represented.”
About The Black Ladies’s Management Collective
The Black Ladies’s Management Collective is a management and organizing hub for Black ladies’s organizations, advocates, and supporters, using the ability of our collective efforts to assist the nomination of the primary Black girl to the Supreme Courtroom. We’re a collective of intergenerational, intersectional Black ladies leaders all through the nation. Inside our collective are organizational leaders, enterprise leaders, political strategists, pupil leaders, religion leaders, tech leaders, labor leaders, pioneers in sports activities, music and leisure, motion leaders and extra.
To be taught extra in regards to the Black Ladies’s Management Collective please go to www.Blackwomensleadershipcollective.org.
