(BPRW) Apply NOW for The NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME | Press releases

(BPRW) Apply NOW for The NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME
Scholarship closes on March 31, 2022
(Black PR Wire) FPL is committed to supporting our communities to help make them better places to live, work and raise a family. One way we do this is by supporting education programs that enrich students’ experiences, as it relates to science and math programs, and which many times help break down barriers to opportunity. This new scholarship will help further our state’s future leaders as they pursue a higher education
As part of our commitment to STEM education, FPL will award 10 graduating high school seniors who have at least one year of experience in SECME with a scholarship up to $20,000. The reward will be $5,000 per year, renewable for up to three years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.
Applicants to The NextEra Energy Scholarship Award for Black Students in SECME must:
- Identify as Black or African American.
- Be a high school senior who has been in a SECME program in one of the following Florida counties: Brevard, Broward, Escambia, Flagler, Hendry, Manatee, Miami Dade, Palm Beach, Seminole or Volusia.
- Have at least one year of involvement in SECME program in high school by the end of senior year.
- Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university for the entire upcoming academic year.
- Have a minimum unweighted grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).
The Scholarship opened on Dec. 15, 2021, and closes on March 31, 2022.
To apply, please visit FPL.com/education
# # #
Media Note: SECME is the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering
The content and opinions expressed within this press release are those of the author(s) and/or represented companies, and are not necessarily shared by Black PR Wire. The author(s) and/or represented companies are solely responsible for the facts and the accuracy of the content of this Press release. Black PR Wire reserves the right to reject a press release if, in the view of Black PR Wire, the content of the release is unsuitable for distribution.