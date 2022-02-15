(BPRW) Athene Black & Brown Business Summit Pitch Competition Now Accepting Applications | Press releases

(BPRW) Athene Black & Brown Business Summit Pitch Competition Now Accepting Applications
(Black PR Wire) WEST DES MONES, IA – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Athene Black & Brown Business Summit (BBBS) pitch competition, brought to you by exclusive pitch competition partner Bank of America. Deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, March 1 by 5 p.m.
“The West Des Moines Chamber Black & Brown Business Summit pitch competition is a great opportunity for minority-owned businesses to propel towards success,” said Annie Brandt, senior vice president, market executive, Bank of America Iowa. “We’re excited and honored to partner with the West Des Moines Chamber again for this amazing opportunity.”
Applicants to the 2022 Athene BBBS pitch competition must be 51% minority owned, have been in business for at least two years and be a for-profit business. Those that are selected will be invited to participate on April 21 in a small business workshop featuring area experts. Applicants also have the opportunity to win part of the $38,000 cash prize given to the companies with the best pitches, $10,000 of which was donated by the BBBS 2021 keynote speaker George Herrera, current independent director of the board of Travel and Leisure Co. and former president and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The 2021 pitch competition saw 22 small minority businesses participate, with seven of them winning cash prizes. Winners included VYBBES Luxury Beats & Instrumentals, Zamorins Solutions, Inc., Mathai Tax Services, Speak Up Stories, Styled To Perfection, Infinite Resources, and ShinDigg.
“Such an outpouring of love and support,” said Israel Tutson, owner and CEO of VYBBES Luxury Beats and winner of the 2021 pitch competition. “Even though we were highlighting Black and Brown businesses specifically, we were also helping to bridge the gap between all of our cultures! I loved all of the pitches! Each one was unique and showed the heart of entrepreneurship and I felt the synergy in the room as we all learned from each other and shared what we each had to offer.”
If you’re interested in applying to participate in the 2022 Athene BBBS pitch competition, view the application here. Learn more about the Athene BBBS and purchase tickets here.
About the WDM Chamber of Commerce
The mission of the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce is to champion all things West Des Moines by strengthening our area companies, providing personalized resources and attracting a top workforce to position WDM as the best suburban city in America. Learn more about the chamber and how to get involved at wdmchamber.org.
