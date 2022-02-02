(BPRW) BLACK WOMEN FILM NETWORK PARTNERS WITH KWELI TV FOR ANNUAL BWFN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL; ANNOUNCES 2022 FESTIVAL SELECTIONS | Press releases

(BPRW) BLACK WOMEN FILM NETWORK PARTNERS WITH KWELI TV FOR ANNUAL BWFN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL; ANNOUNCES 2022 FESTIVAL SELECTIONS
Streaming Saturday, February 12
(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA – Black Women Film Network, celebrating 25 years of preserving the stories of Black women, is proud to announce the annual BWFN Short Film Festival will take place Saturday, February 12, 2022 in partnership with Kweli TV, a Black woman-owned streaming platform featuring hundreds of curated independent films, documentaries, web series, kids programming and more.
For 24 hours, festival ticketholders can stream the 2022 film selections at Kweli.tv or through streaming devices and smart TVs. Tickets to access the virtual festival can be purchased HERE.
OUR STORY
Long before it was a catchphrase, Black Women Film Network — the only organization dedicated to preserving the stories of African American women — recognized the power of “black girl magic.” Twenty-five years ago, founder Sheryl Gripper, a multi-Emmy award-winning local news executive in Atlanta, saw a void in the representation of Black women in the film and television industry.
With the support of her colleagues, film influencers, elected officials, sorors, Spelman alums and community organizers, Mrs. Gripper launched the Black Women Film Preservation Project, Inc in 1997 (later changed to Black Women Film Network). BWFN was founded upon the mission to prepare Black women for careers in film and tv and to empower these women through educational programs, networking opportunities, industry connections and scholarships.
That mission stands to this day. Each year, BWFN hosts a nationally-recognized short film festival as well as the BWFN Summit, a full day of training workshops led by established industry professionals. A 501(c)3 non-profit, BWFN also provides college scholarships to aspiring Black women filmmakers and to date has given over $70,000 in funds to dozens of deserving students. Many of these students have gone on to fill executive positions at major networks (E! Entertainment), worked on television shows and produced independent films.
Some advancements have been made in the industry since BWFN was founded. There are now more Black women in decision-making roles in film and tv than ever before. Yet, the work is far from over. The demand for authentic, nuanced storytelling has never been greater. Thus, we need your support in our mission to nurture future filmmakers, screenwriters, cinematographers, editors and producers. Help us sow into the future of film and tv by donating to BWFN today!
