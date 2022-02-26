(BPRW) CBCF Releases Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson | Press releases

(BPRW) CBCF Releases Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson
The First Black Lady Chosen for the Nation’s Highest Court
Washington – Nicole Austin-Hillery, president and chief government officer of The Congressional Black Caucus Basis, Included (CBCF), in the present day launched the next assertion on President Joe Biden’s nomination for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“We’re delighted with President Biden’s alternative for the subsequent Supreme Court Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson. This nomination is well timed as we finish Black Historical past Month, celebrating the contributions of Black People and march into celebrating excellent girls for Girls’s Historical past Month. Milestones like these have been hard-won by years of back-breaking, usually unrecognized work of odd girls and activists and ought to be celebrated. This second is a step alongside the trail in the direction of equality, and though we now have a protracted technique to go, inspiring girls like Choose Jackson and this ground-breaking nomination offers us hope….
Ketanji Brown Jackson, an extremely certified decide with an in depth background in felony justice reform, has a formidable resume crammed with excellent authorized credentials, that are the usual for brand spanking new justices. As well as, her service as a number one professional on federal sentencing coverage and noteworthy expertise representing low-income felony defendants makes her a pioneering alternative to hitch the USA Supreme Court….
When confirmed, Choose Jackson will turn into the primary African American girl to take a seat on the Supreme Court in our nation’s historical past….
An adept federal judge and Harvard graduate, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination is a big step towards the fruits of CBCF’s imaginative and prescient of advancing the worldwide Black neighborhood. Choose Jackson represents a recent voice that can invigorate progress for girls, and African People that many believed was unattainable till now. This can eternally be a second that modified Black and Girls’s Historical past. CBCF warmly congratulates Choose Jackson on her nomination.”
###
Concerning the CBCF
Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Basis, Inc. (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public coverage, analysis, and academic institute dedicated to advancing the worldwide black neighborhood by creating leaders, informing coverage, and educating the general public. For extra data, go to cbcfinc.org.
