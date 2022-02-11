(BPRW) CHAPMAN PRODUCTS COMPANY, INC. | Press releases

(BPRW) CHAPMAN PRODUCTS COMPANY, INC.
STILL A DISRUPTOR IN THE HAIR & SKINCARE INDUSTRIES AFTER 30 YEARS
(Black PR Wire) GREENVILLE, SC —Founded by husband and wife team William P. Chapman Jr. and Kimberly Chapman, the CPC conglomerate remains a leader in the hair and skincare industries by providing superior products made from quality ingredients. With more than thirty years of experience manufacturing the best brands on the market, CPC continues to offer incredible solutions for your hair and skin regimens.
Seeing the need for better and healthier haircare products, the Chapmans wanted to fill a void. They were intentional about their assignment and set out to provide underserved or diverse communities exceptional products to enhance beauty without compromising style. Mr. Chapman says, “I am a professional hairstylist, so I understand hair and skin biology. Therefore, my mission from the first CPC brand until now has always been to use ingredients that promote healthy hair.” Mrs. Chapman states, “When we started, there were not many companies that had all-inclusive haircare products. Thus, we built our brands on the radical path of science to help prevent hair damage. Next, our products were created for professional use to alleviate hair breakage. We follow up by offering classes to ensure optimum hair health and client satisfaction.”
CPC brands have a worldwide footprint with over 200 distributors internationally and 28 employees. The revolutionary Nairobi Wrapp-It Shine Foaming Lotion is considered one of the “Top” Wrap Lotions preferred by the professional hair-styling community.
For more information, go to www.chapmanproducts.com. Follow at @nairobihair, @congohair, @kerafenahair, @affairhairpro, and @akurawellness.
ABOUT CHAPMAN PRODUCTS COMPANY, INC.
Chapman Products Company, Inc. is more than your average consumer brands conglomerate. CPC manufactures hair and skincare products for Nairobi Professional, Congo Professional, Pamper, Kerafena Natural Hair Smoothing System, Grandma’s Secret Potion, Affair Hair, and Akura Wellness Skincare.
CPC hair care products are scientifically designed for professionals and created with quality ingredients to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. When starting the family empire, the husband and wife team William P. Chapman Jr. and Kimberly Chapman dreamed of CPC becoming a household name worldwide, providing all cultures and ethnicities with inclusive and non-discriminative products. Seeing the need for better and healthier haircare products, they set out to fill a void. With prudence, CPC was first a local success. Next, the effects gained a regional victory, then national recognition. Currently, CPC brands have a worldwide footprint distributed internationally, with over 200 distributors and 28 employees.
# # #
The content and opinions expressed within this press release are those of the author(s) and/or represented companies, and are not necessarily shared by Black PR Wire. The author(s) and/or represented companies are solely responsible for the facts and the accuracy of the content of this Press release. Black PR Wire reserves the right to reject a press release if, in the view of Black PR Wire, the content of the release is unsuitable for distribution.