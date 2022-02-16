Business

(BPRW) Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and Pastor Blaine Hackett Launch $500,000 TV Ad Buy Calling for Delaware Governor to Nominate Black Justice to the State’s All-White Chancery Court | Press releases

February 16, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments





(BPRW) Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and Pastor Blaine Hackett Launch $500,000 TV Ad Buy Calling for Delaware Governor to Nominate Black Justice to the State’s All-White Chancery Court | Press releases | Black PR Wire, Inc.























Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram